Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 62 days to go

We’re 62 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, and since we currently don’t have a player wearing No. 62 on the roster — or, according to Wikipedia*, any notable player who has ever worn No. 62 for the Panthers — I’m going to do something different and devote today’s countdown piece to former Panthers tight end Dante Rosario, who appeared in 62 career games for Carolina.

You may remember Rosario for one of two reasons: 1) he caught a game-winning touchdown against the Chargers in Week 1 of the 2008 season, or 2) FOX incorrectly called him Rosario Dawson in their game recap after he scored the winning touchdown.

The Panthers drafted the now 37-year-old Rosario (6’3, 244) in the fifth round (No. 155 overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played college football at Oregon, where he appeared in 49 games and recorded 94 receptions for 1,003 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Rosario played four different positions for the Ducks — halfback, H-back, fullback and tight end — and also was a special teams star for Oregon.

Rosario played in 62 games over four years with the Panthers and caught 82 passes for 894 yards and 5 touchdowns before leaving via free agency in 2011. After playing in Carolina he spent time with the Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Cowboys and Bears before he was released for the final time (by Chicago) in 2015.

Do you have any memories of Dante Rosario that are not the game-winning touchdown catch against the Chargers or seeing him called Rosario Dawson on national television? If so, please share them with us!

*- Pro Football Reference lists six players who have worn No. 62 for the Panthers: Jeff Byers, Mark Dennis, Taylor Hearn, Aaron Monteiro, Cleveland Pinckney and Ryan Wendell. None of these players met Wikipedia’s threshold of 32 games played or 16 games started, so they were not included in Wikipedia’s list of Panthers players. According to Wikipedia, pre-season and playoff games are excluded from this count, and a player is considered to have played a game if they have been part of the team’s 53-man active roster for that game.