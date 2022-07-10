Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 63 days to go

We’re 63 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 63 on the roster — guard Austin Corbett.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Corbett (6’4, 305) to a 3-year, $26.25 million contract in March 2022. He was drafted in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns and was traded to the Rams in 2019. He started 40 of 41 games at right guard for the Rams before hitting free agency at the end of the 2021 season. He played college football at Nevada, where he earned All-MWC honors in 2017.

Below is a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Started 40 out of 41 games with the Los Angeles Rams over last three seasons, helping L.A. to a Super Bowl title in 2021. Allowed just three sacks while starting all 17 games in 2021, tied for sixth-fewest among qualified NFL guards (according to PFF). Posted pass blocking efficiency of 98.1 in 2020, tied for fifth-best among qualified NFL guards (according to PFF). Played in 14 games with one start for Cleveland in 2018 and 2019

Corbett is expected to start at right guard and provide both experience and pass-blocking efficiency for an offensive line that has lacked both qualities over the last several years. The addition of Corbett — plus Bradley Bozeman and Ikem Ekwonu — to Taylor Moton and Brady Christensen gives the Panthers the best offensive line they’ve had since at least 2015, and the team’s inability to protect its quarterback should finally be a thing of the past.

What are you expecting from Corbett this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll be as good in Carolina as he was in Los Angeles? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!