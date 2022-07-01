Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 72 days to go

We’re 72 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 72 on the roster — offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

The Panthers drafted the 27-year-old Moton (6’5, 325) in the second round (No. 64 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played college football at Western Michigan, where he set the school record for most career starts (52) in his four-year career, and was also a two-time All-Mid-American Conference honoree.

Moton is one of five NFL players to have played every single offensive snap over the last four seasons (2018-2021), and is the only player in Panthers franchise history to play 100 percent of offensive snaps over a four-year period. According to Pro Football Focus, Moton ranked fifth in the NFL in pass blocking efficiency with a 97.9 grade in 2021.

Moton signed a 4-year, $72 million contract extension last July, keeping him in Carolina for the next several years. He is firmly entrenched as the starting right tackle, and barring illness or injury he will start all 17 games and likely play 100 percent of offensive snaps for the fifth straight year.

What are you expecting from Moton this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll play every snap again this year? Share your thoughts with us!