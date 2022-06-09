Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 94 days to go

We’re 94 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 94 on the roster — linebacker Khalan Tolson.

The Panthers signed the 22-year-old Tolson (6’0, 235) as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Illinois where he totaled 128 tackles (71 solo), 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries and 5 passes defensed in his four-year career.

Tolson enters his rookie year in a competition with fellow rookies Isaiah Graham-Mobley and Brandon Smith, as well as veterans Kamal Martin, Cory Littleton, Julian Stanford and Damien Wilson* for a spot in the linebacker room with Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. The Panthers need depth at linebacker as well as contributors on special teams, so Tolson has a decent chance to make the 53-man roster with a solid training camp and preseason.

*- Wilson’s status is currently in the air after he was arrested in April for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Texas. He was released on bond, but the team has declined to comment on the situation.

College stats courtesy of sports-reference.com