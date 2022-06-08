 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFC South notebook: Are the young, feisty Falcons about to surprise the division?

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs

By Joseph Czikk
NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.

Carolina Panthers

Syndication: Spartanburg Herald-Journal TIM KIMZEY/Spartanburg Herald-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy, ending team’s Rock Hill project

Tepper’s real estate company — created specifically for the Rock Hill project — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Did the Panthers overplay their hand on Baker Mayfield?

Panthers brass may have thought they had an easy backup plan when they didn’t.

Steve Smith Sr. and Taylor Zarzour to call Panthers’ 2022 preseason games

Steve Smith Sr. and Taylor Zarzour will be back in the booth for the Panthers 2022 preseason games.

Panthers announce 5-year partnership with Queen City News as their official TV partner in Charlotte

The local TV station will have a “hyper local” focus.

Panthers re-sign WR Keith Kirkwood

The Panthers have brought back a familiar face at wide receiver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minicamp Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Buccaneers sign Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks to a 1-year contract

The Bucs defensive line got a huge boost today.

Bowles sends a message on first day of mandatory minicamp

Coach sets the tone early on.

Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers offensive line battles and Rob Gronkowski’s status

Trey Downey & Len Martez examine the Buccaneers battles along their offensive line & the potential of bringing back two important veterans.

10 free agents the Buccaneers could still sign this offseason

Will the Bucs look to add more talent?

Bucs Nation Podcast: Does Signing Hicks Mean Moving On From Suh?

Trey Downey & Len Martez discuss the Buccaneers signing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Jalen Mayfield still first in line at left guard in a crucial second season

There’s still time for a signing to shake things up, but that may not happen until the Falcons get a longer look at their second year guard.

Falcons will add to the trenches ahead of training camp

The Falcons currently have 13 wide receivers on the roster. We all know they’ll cut that number down to five or six before the regular season begins, but it’s a pretty incredible number, especially after the team began the offseason with so few options.

Desmond Ridder’s making the right first impression for Falcons

The rookie quarterback will be fighting for a job, but he won’t need to fight for respect from this team.

June 1 is here, but is a Deion Jones trade on the way?

The recent revelation that Deion Jones is injured and underwent surgery makes this less likely.

How many starting jobs are up for grabs for the Falcons this summer?

A lot.

New Orleans Saints

NFL: New Orleans Saints OTA Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints viewed as a fringe contender at best in 2022

The Saints perform best when viewed as an underdog.

3 free agents the Saints should consider before the season

One would be a little...interesting.

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp

Thomas suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Saints WR Jarvis Landry fits in right at home

“It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home”.

Saints sign UDFA OL Khalique Washington to 3-year deal, per source

News and Notes from Week 1 of OTAs.

