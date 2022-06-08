NFC South notebook: Are the young, feisty Falcons about to surprise the division?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.
Carolina Panthers
David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy, ending team’s Rock Hill project
Tepper’s real estate company — created specifically for the Rock Hill project — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Did the Panthers overplay their hand on Baker Mayfield?
Panthers brass may have thought they had an easy backup plan when they didn’t.
Steve Smith Sr. and Taylor Zarzour to call Panthers’ 2022 preseason games
Steve Smith Sr. and Taylor Zarzour will be back in the booth for the Panthers 2022 preseason games.
Panthers announce 5-year partnership with Queen City News as their official TV partner in Charlotte
The local TV station will have a “hyper local” focus.
Panthers re-sign WR Keith Kirkwood
The Panthers have brought back a familiar face at wide receiver.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Report: Buccaneers sign Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks to a 1-year contract
The Bucs defensive line got a huge boost today.
Bowles sends a message on first day of mandatory minicamp
Coach sets the tone early on.
Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers offensive line battles and Rob Gronkowski’s status
Trey Downey & Len Martez examine the Buccaneers battles along their offensive line & the potential of bringing back two important veterans.
10 free agents the Buccaneers could still sign this offseason
Will the Bucs look to add more talent?
Bucs Nation Podcast: Does Signing Hicks Mean Moving On From Suh?
Trey Downey & Len Martez discuss the Buccaneers signing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.
Atlanta Falcons
Jalen Mayfield still first in line at left guard in a crucial second season
There’s still time for a signing to shake things up, but that may not happen until the Falcons get a longer look at their second year guard.
Falcons will add to the trenches ahead of training camp
The Falcons currently have 13 wide receivers on the roster. We all know they’ll cut that number down to five or six before the regular season begins, but it’s a pretty incredible number, especially after the team began the offseason with so few options.
Desmond Ridder’s making the right first impression for Falcons
The rookie quarterback will be fighting for a job, but he won’t need to fight for respect from this team.
June 1 is here, but is a Deion Jones trade on the way?
The recent revelation that Deion Jones is injured and underwent surgery makes this less likely.
How many starting jobs are up for grabs for the Falcons this summer?
A lot.
New Orleans Saints
Saints viewed as a fringe contender at best in 2022
The Saints perform best when viewed as an underdog.
3 free agents the Saints should consider before the season
One would be a little...interesting.
Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp
Thomas suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
Saints WR Jarvis Landry fits in right at home
“It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home”.
Saints sign UDFA OL Khalique Washington to 3-year deal, per source
News and Notes from Week 1 of OTAs.
