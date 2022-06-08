Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 95 days to go

We’re 95 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 95 on the roster — defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The Panthers drafted the 24-year-old Brown (6’5, 320) in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Auburn, where he was a unanimous All-American in 2019. He was a three-year starter an tallied 170 tackles, 13 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss in his college career.

Brown has appeared in 32 games for the Panthers (16 each in 2020 and 2021), and has totaled 75 tackles (48 solo), 5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and 8 passes defensed. He was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2020 and he ranks third in tackles for loss among players in his draft class.

Entering his third season, Brown is one of the team’s starting defensive tackles and will feature heavily in a rotation with Matt Ioannidis, Phil Hoskins, Daviyon Nixon and Bravvion Roy.

What are you expecting from Brown this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!