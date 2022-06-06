The Panthers have re-signed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, according to an announcement by the team.

The 27-year-old Kirkwood appeared in three games and caught three passes last season, spending most of the year on the practice squad. In 2020, he started the year on injured reserve, was activated for one game, but re-injured his shoulder and was out the rest of the season.

Kirkwood brings a veteran presence to the wide receiver group ahead of minicamp and joins DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson as the elder statesmen in the wide receivers room. To make room for Kirkwood on the 90-man roster, the Panthers waived undrafted rookie wideout Talolo Limu-Jones.