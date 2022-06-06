Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 97 days to go

We’re 97 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 97 on the roster — defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

The Panthers drafted the 24-year-old Gross-Matos (6’5, 265) in the second round (No. 38 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gross-Matos played college football at Penn State where he tallied 111 tackles, 19 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries in his three years there.

Gross-Matos played in 14 games for the Panthers last season and totaled 28 tackles (18 solo), 3.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. His 18 solo tackles last season were a career high.

Heading into his third season, Gross-Matos is a key cog in the Panthers’ pass rush and is expected to share a lot of playing time with Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes while also being a veteran mentor to rookie Amare Barno.

What are you expecting from Gross-Matos this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!