Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 98 days to go

We’re 98 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 98 on the roster — defensive end Marquis Haynes.

The Panthers drafted the 28-year-old Haynes (6’2, 235) in the fourth round (No. 136 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ole Miss and became their modern-era sacks leader with 32 career sacks. He also holds the modern-era record for tackles for loss at Ole Miss with 47.5 in his career.

Haynes has improved every year he has been with the Panthers. He played in all 17 games last season and had career highs in tackles (20). He also added 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 5 quarterback pressures, and his 7 sacks from 2020-2021 are the third-highest on the team and are tied for second-most in the NFL by players with 600 or fewer defensive snaps.

Haynes is a key cog in the Panthers’ pass rush and is expected to share a lot of playing time with Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos while also being a veteran mentor to rookie Amare Barno.

What are you expecting from Haynes this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!