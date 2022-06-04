Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 99 days to go

Can you believe it, y’all? We’re only 99 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener! So, like every other year, it’s time to start our 99 days countdown to feature every player on the Panthers roster (as well as a few franchise legends). To kick things off, today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 99 on the roster — defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.

The Panthers signed the 28-year-old Ioannidis (6’3, 305) to a 1-year deal in March after he played the first six seasons of his career in Washington. Ioannidis was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has tallied 175 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks in his career. Ioannidis played college football at Temple where he totaled 115 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Ioannidis will bring some veteran leadership to a young defensive tackle group that includes Derrick Brown, Phil Hoskins, Daviyon Nixon and Brayvion Roy. He is expected to feature heavily in the team’s rotation and could produce similar numbers to his 2021 season with Washington (38 tackles, 2.5 sacks).

What are you expecting from Ioannidis this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!