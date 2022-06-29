Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 74 days to go

We’re 74 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 74 on the roster — offensive lineman Austen Pleasants.

Pleasants joined the Panthers as a practice squad player during the 2021 NFL season. He was an undrafted free agent signing by the Jaguars in the 2020 offseason. He did not see any time on the field for the Panthers in 2021, though he was elevated to the active roster once in 2021. Pleasants did not see any regular season game time for the Jaguars either during his career so far.

Pleasants played at right tackle and other positions in college at Ohio. The Panthers official website has him listed as “offensive line”, meaning he has not yet been assigned a position full time. I could not find a draft profile on him, but it is pretty obvious that he is here because he fits the profile of a “multiple” offensive lineman that Matt Rhule covets.

I would expect Pleasants has his work cut out for him making the roster as a tackle, however the practice squad always has room for those players you can go to for any position as an emergency. I would say he’s someone to watch during the offseason as we get a better idea of who gets reps where during training camp and the preseason. At 6’7 and 330 pounds, he’s got the size you want in an NFL offensive lineman.

