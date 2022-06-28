Panthers announce 2022 training camp schedule

The Panthers have announced their training camp schedule at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., where they will prepare themselves for the 2022 season. Camp will begin on Wednesday, July 27 and run through Wednesday, Aug. 10. Fan Fest will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., which is only two days before the Panthers begin their preseason against the Commanders on Aug. 13.

2022 Panthers training camp practice schedule

Note: All times are ET.

Wednesday, July 27, 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, July 28, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, July 29, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30, 7:00 p.m. (Training Camp: Back Together Saturday at Gibbs Stadium)

Monday, August 1, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, August 5, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, August 8, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10, 10:30 a.m. (break camp)

Thursday, August 11, 7:00 p.m. (Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium)

Admission to training camp practice is free and open to the public and seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Admission to Fan Fest will cost $5 and all proceeds benefit Panthers Charities. Tickets for Fan Fest will go on sale on July 13 through the team’s website.

A detailed FAQ about training camp can be found here, courtesy of the Panthers.