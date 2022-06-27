NFC South notebook: How many wins are the Panthers looking at in 2022?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.

Carolina Panthers

NFL Total Access host pulled no punches, all in on Mayfield.

Answer our survey to predict how many games you think the Panthers will win in 2022.

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 33 year old tight end has decided to hang up the cleats for a second time.

It’s long overdue.

Trey Downey & Len Martez discussed the retirement of Rob Gronkowski & who the Buccaneers may sign to replace him.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Bucs will be releasing the punter, freeing up more cap space in the process.

With the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs could look to add someone else to the mix.

Atlanta Falcons

Entering his second year, Smith is safe for 2022 regardless of what the Falcons do.

For these six players, the time to shine is right now.

Mariota or Ridder?

Who’s on the roster before training camp, and what battles lie ahead?

Atlanta’s not going to offer up a great defense in 2022, but there’s really nowhere to go but up.

New Orleans Saints

The restructured deal keeps the 3-time All-Pro in New Orleans for the next three years.

With the hearing set for August, Alvin Kamara could miss at least six games.

I wouldn’t get too excited about this one, but potentially a good blocking depth piece.

Former Saints running back named USFL Offensive Player of the Year

Former Saints running back Darius Victor, who signed with the Saints in 2017, was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the USFL.

But that monster year could lead to a new team in 2023.