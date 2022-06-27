NFC South notebook: How many wins are the Panthers looking at in 2022?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.
Carolina Panthers
Matt Rhule at risk of losing job if he doesn’t acquire Baker Mayfield, says James Jones
NFL Total Access host pulled no punches, all in on Mayfield.
NFL Reacts: How many games will the Panthers win in 2022?
Answer our survey to predict how many games you think the Panthers will win in 2022.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 77 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 78 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 79 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement from football
The 33 year old tight end has decided to hang up the cleats for a second time.
An ESPN ‘30 for 30’ feature Buccaneers fans would embrace
It’s long overdue.
Bucs Nation Podcast: With Gronk officially gone, time for Bucs to move on
Trey Downey & Len Martez discussed the retirement of Rob Gronkowski & who the Buccaneers may sign to replace him.
Report: Buccaneers releasing punter Bradley Pinion
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Bucs will be releasing the punter, freeing up more cap space in the process.
Potential Gronkowski replacements for the Bucs
With the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs could look to add someone else to the mix.
Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith given 10th-highest odds of being first coach fired in 2022, but it won’t happen
Entering his second year, Smith is safe for 2022 regardless of what the Falcons do.
6 “now or never” Falcons for the 2022 season
For these six players, the time to shine is right now.
Who will lead the 2022 Falcons in passing?
Mariota or Ridder?
A pre-training camp look at the Falcons offense
Who’s on the roster before training camp, and what battles lie ahead?
Defensive improvement feels like something we can bank on for the Falcons in 2022
Atlanta’s not going to offer up a great defense in 2022, but there’s really nowhere to go but up.
New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis gets new contract, extended through 2024
The restructured deal keeps the 3-time All-Pro in New Orleans for the next three years.
Alvin Kamara reportedly facing an suspension of at least six games
With the hearing set for August, Alvin Kamara could miss at least six games.
Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon
I wouldn’t get too excited about this one, but potentially a good blocking depth piece.
Former Saints running back named USFL Offensive Player of the Year
Former Saints running back Darius Victor, who signed with the Saints in 2017, was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the USFL.
A monster year could be in store for Marcus Davenport
But that monster year could lead to a new team in 2023.
