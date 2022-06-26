Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 77 days to go

We’re 77 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 77 on the roster — guard Deonte Brown.

The Panthers drafted the 24-year-old Brown (6’4, 335) in the sixth round (No. 193 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at Alabama, where he played in 48 games in four years. He made 13 starts in 2020 at left guard, and helped Alabama produce the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense. He allowed just half of a sack, 1 pressure and 5 hurries in 2021 and was selected to the Senior Bowl, where he played alongside the Panthers’ staff.

He saw action in three games as a rookie in 2021, but missed seven weeks in the middle of the season with a knee injury.

Brown is expected to compete for a roster spot at guard with Dennis Daley, Mike Horton, Michael Jordan and Pat Elflein. Austin Corbett is penciled in as the starter at right guard after signing a 3-year, $26.25 million contract in March, and Brady Christensen will likely get the nod at left guard, so Brown will have to hope he can show enough to the coaching staff this summer to stick around as a depth option.

What are you expecting from Brown this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Share your thoughts with us!