NFL Reacts: How many games will the Panthers win in 2022?

The Panthers kick off training camp in just a few weeks, so there’s no better time than now to take a stab at how many games the Panthers will win this season. Carolina has won five games in back-to-back seasons under head coach Matt Rhule, but after a solid start to free agency and a promising draft class, things are (hopefully) looking up for the Panthers heading into 2022.

In case you missed it, below is a quick recap of moves the Panthers have made this offseason.

Free agent signings

S Juston Burris (re-signed 3/24)

CB Rashaan Melvin (re-signed 3/23)

LB Cory Littleton (signed 3/20)

CB Donte Jackson (re-signed 3/19)

C Bradley Bozeman (signed 3/18)

P Johnny Hekker (signed 3/18)

WR DJ Moore (signed extension 3/18)

DT Matt Ioannidis (signed 3/18)

LB Damien Wilson (signed 3/17)

WR Rashard Higgins (signed 3/16)

RB D’Onta Foreman (signed 3/16)

G Austin Corbett (signed 3/16)

S Xavier Woods (signed 3/16)

WR Brandon Zylstra (re-signed 3/16)

DE Marquis Haynes (re-signed 3/15)

S Sean Chandler (re-signed 3/15)

K Zane Gonzalez (re-signed 3/9)

LB Julian Stanford (re-signed 3/9)

TE Ian Thomas (re-signed 2/25)

LB Frankie Luvu (re-signed 2/17)

LS J.J. Jansen (re-signed 2/9)

FB Giovanni Ricci (re-signed 1/10)

QB P.J. Walker (re-signed 1/10)

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

Round 3, Pick 94 (from NE): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Round 4, Pick 120 (from WAS): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Round 6, Pick 189 (from WAS): Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Round 6, Pick 199 (from LV): Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Round 7, Pick 242 (from NE via MIA): Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

Undrafted free agents

Davis Cheek, QB, Elon

Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

Khalon Tolson, LB, Illinois

Andrew Parchment, WR, Florida State

Josh Babicz, TE, North Dakota State

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College

Drew Hartlaub, S, Penn State*

Ra’Shaun Henry, WR, Virginia

Talolo Limu-Jones, WR, Eastern Washington*

John Lovett, RB, Penn State

Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky

Aaron Mosby, LB, Fresno State

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State

*- No longer on roster

How many games do you think the Panthers will win in 2022? Please take a moment and register your prediction in our survey below!

