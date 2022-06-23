NFL Reacts: How many games will the Panthers win in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country.
The Panthers kick off training camp in just a few weeks, so there’s no better time than now to take a stab at how many games the Panthers will win this season. Carolina has won five games in back-to-back seasons under head coach Matt Rhule, but after a solid start to free agency and a promising draft class, things are (hopefully) looking up for the Panthers heading into 2022.
In case you missed it, below is a quick recap of moves the Panthers have made this offseason.
Free agent signings
S Juston Burris (re-signed 3/24)
CB Rashaan Melvin (re-signed 3/23)
LB Cory Littleton (signed 3/20)
CB Donte Jackson (re-signed 3/19)
C Bradley Bozeman (signed 3/18)
P Johnny Hekker (signed 3/18)
WR DJ Moore (signed extension 3/18)
DT Matt Ioannidis (signed 3/18)
LB Damien Wilson (signed 3/17)
WR Rashard Higgins (signed 3/16)
RB D’Onta Foreman (signed 3/16)
G Austin Corbett (signed 3/16)
S Xavier Woods (signed 3/16)
WR Brandon Zylstra (re-signed 3/16)
DE Marquis Haynes (re-signed 3/15)
S Sean Chandler (re-signed 3/15)
K Zane Gonzalez (re-signed 3/9)
LB Julian Stanford (re-signed 3/9)
TE Ian Thomas (re-signed 2/25)
LB Frankie Luvu (re-signed 2/17)
LS J.J. Jansen (re-signed 2/9)
FB Giovanni Ricci (re-signed 1/10)
QB P.J. Walker (re-signed 1/10)
Draft picks
Round 1, Pick 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
Round 3, Pick 94 (from NE): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Round 4, Pick 120 (from WAS): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Round 6, Pick 189 (from WAS): Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech
Round 6, Pick 199 (from LV): Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
Round 7, Pick 242 (from NE via MIA): Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
Undrafted free agents
Davis Cheek, QB, Elon
Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
Khalon Tolson, LB, Illinois
Andrew Parchment, WR, Florida State
Josh Babicz, TE, North Dakota State
Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College
Drew Hartlaub, S, Penn State*
Ra’Shaun Henry, WR, Virginia
Talolo Limu-Jones, WR, Eastern Washington*
John Lovett, RB, Penn State
Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky
Aaron Mosby, LB, Fresno State
Derek Wright, WR, Utah State
*- No longer on roster
How many games do you think the Panthers will win in 2022? Please take a moment and register your prediction in our survey below!
