Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 82 days to go

We’re 82 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 82 on the roster — tight end Tommy Tremble.

The Panthers drafted the 22-year-old Tremble (6’4, 250) in the third round (No. 83 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at Notre Dame, where he totaled 35 receptions for 401 and 4 touchdowns in his 2-year career. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2020. He played in 16 games with 11 starts in his rookie season for the Panthers, and totaled 20 receptions for 180 yards and 1 touchdown. He also scored a rushing touchdown in Week 3 against the Texans.

Tremble should be firmly secured on the 53-man roster and will be competing for the No. 1 tight end spot on the depth chart with Ian Thomas during training camp. I’m not sure if he’ll earn the starting spot, but he should see plenty of playing time as a blocker and occasional target for whoever ends up starting at quarterback this year.

What are you expecting from Tremble this year, Panthers fans? Will he take the starting tight end spot from Thomas? Share your thoughts with us!