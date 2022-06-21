NFC South notebook: Can Marcus Maye live up to the hype in New Orleans?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 84 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady speaks on decision to return, life after football
Tom Brady joined the Dan Patrick Show and discussed the process of un-retiring and his decision to join FOX in the booth after his career is done.
CBS Sports names Tom Brady top quarterback of 2022
Tampa Bay’s signal caller earned top honors.
Bucs rookies visit Mac Dill Air Force Base
Players got to witness special sessions while at the base.
Bucs Nation Podcast: Minicamp means Brady is back for last ride
Trey Downey & Len Martez discuss Bucs veterans & rookies being together for the first time.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reveals reporting dates for training camp
Get your calendars out, Bucs fans.
Atlanta Falcons
Marcus Mariota will hope to be the latest QB to turn a second chance into a second career
The former Titans top pick is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of players like Michael Vick and Ryan Tannehill.
Making the leap: Can Brayden Lenius and Dee Alford go from CFL stars to contributors for the Falcons?
Five days after the season ended, the Falcons signed Lenius and Alford to future contracts. Both CFL standouts have an opportunity to make the big transition.
TE Kyle Pitts better than just about every single wide receiver against press coverage
The rookie phenom was the best tight end against press... and nearly the very best pass catcher entirely.
A roundup of reports from the final Falcons minicamp session of 2022
Now we wait for training camp.
Who are the roster locks for the 2022 Falcons?
It’s a solid list, but there’s a ton of competition.
New Orleans Saints
Can Marcus Maye live up to expectations?
It’s not a Marcus-to-Marcus type of comparison.
Former Saint Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with Patriots
Ex-Texas Longhorns receiver signs up with Belichick and company.
Week 3 Prediction: New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers
The final game in the set of divisional openers takes the Saints to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Not all the CSC writers are in agreement on what might happen.
Marcus Davenport out until at least training camp
Facing a contract year, Davenport had surgery earlier this offseason and should be back for training camp.
David Johnson is meeting with the Saints... should they sign him?
With the reports stating that running back David Johnson will be meeting with the Saints, we break down whether or not the team should sign him.
