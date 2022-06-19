Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 84 days to go

We’re 84 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 84 on the roster — tight end Stephen Sullivan.

The Panthers signed the 25-year-old Sullivan (6’5, 245) to a reserve/future contract in February 2021 after he spent his rookie season with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the seventh round (No. 251 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of the 2020 season on Seattle’s practice squad, but he saw action in one game in 2020 and played both tight end and defensive end, and recorded one tackle.

He played college football at LSU, where he appeared in 49 games with 11 starts in four seasons (2016-19). He totaled 46 receptions for 712 yards and 3 touchdowns in his 4-year career.

Sullivan will be competing for a 53-man roster spot at tight end with Colin Thompson, Josh Babicz and Jared Scott. He’s probably a long shot to make the team, but if he can show that he has value on special teams throughout training camp and the preseason he could find a spot on the final roster. He’s also a decent candidate for the practice squad to provide depth in case of injuries on special teams.

