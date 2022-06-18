Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 85 days to go

We’re 85 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 85 on the roster — wide receiver Charleston Rambo.

The Panthers signed the 22-year-old Rambo (6’1, 185) as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his first three years of college football at Oklahoma before transferring to Miami (Fla.). In his one season at Miami, he earned All-ACC second team honors and tallied 79 receptions for 1,172 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 79 receptions and 1,172 receiving yards set single-season school records and ranked 19th in FBS.

Rambo will be competing for a 53-man roster spot at wide receiver with Andre Roberts, Derek Wright, C.J. Saunders, Andrew Parchment, Rashard Higgins, Keith Kirkwood and Ra’Shaun Henry. There are four roster spots that are all but guaranteed with DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall and Brandon Zylstra already on the depth chart*, but there are likely two more spots up for grabs if the Panthers carry six receivers on the final roster.

Rambo will be in one of the biggest roster competitions throughout the summer, so he will have his work cut out for him if he wants to make the team. With a solid training camp and preseason he has a decent chance to find a spot on the final roster.

If it were up to me, he’d be guaranteed a spot because he has the most elite name on the team, but I’m not the one who gets to make the final call.

What are you expecting from Rambo this year, Panthers fans? Will he make the 53-man roster? Share your thoughts with us!

*- I did not include Shi Smith on this list because of his pending legal status. The Panthers have not made a statement on his standing with the team since he was released on bond after his arrest for unlawful handgun and drug possession in March.