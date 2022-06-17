Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 86 days to go

We’re 86 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 86 on the roster — tight end Colin Thompson.

The Panthers signed the 28-year-old Thompson (6’4, 255) as a free agent from the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020 after the league folded. He spent two years at Florida before transferring to Temple for his final three years of eligibility, where he totaled 19 receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent time on the Giants and Bears practice squads before joining the Vipers in 2020.

Since signing with the Panthers he has appeared in 26 games — primarily on as a blocking tight end and on special teams — and has recorded one catch in his career: a 7-yard touchdown reception against the Buccaneers in 2020.

Thompson will be competing for a 53-man roster spot at tight end with Josh Babicz, Stephen Sullivan and Jared Scott. He has a decent chance to make the roster because of his experience playing special teams. If he can continue to show that he adds value as a special teamer and blocking tight end throughout training camp and the preseason, he should find a spot on the final roster.

What are you expecting from Thompson this year, Panthers fans? Will he make the 53-man roster? Share your thoughts with us!