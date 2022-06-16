 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 87 days to go

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.

By Bradley Smith
NFL: MAY 14 Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re 87 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 87 on the roster — tight end Josh Babicz.

The Panthers signed Babicz (6’6, 240) as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at North Dakota State, where he averaged 15.8 yards per catch and totaled 11 touchdowns in four seasons.

Babicz will be competing for a 53-man roster spot at tight end with Colin Thompson, Stephen Sullivan and Jared Scott. He’s probably a long shot to make the team, but if he can show that he has value on special teams throughout training camp and the preseason he could find a spot on the final roster. He’s also a decent candidate for the practice squad to provide depth in case of injuries on special teams.

What are you expecting from Babicz this year, Panthers fans? Will he make the 53-man roster? Share your thoughts with us!

