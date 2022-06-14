 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFC South notebook: Can Matt Corral steal the starting duties?

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs

By Joseph Czikk
NFL: Carolina Panthers Minicamp Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.

Carolina Panthers

NFL: Carolina Panthers Minicamp Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Can Matt Corral overcome his draft status and become an NFL starter?

A scan of the current quarterback landscape doesn’t bode well for the third-round rookie.

Cam Newton says he put himself in tough situations with Panthers and Patriots

Free agent former Panther insists he’s still a starting quarterback.

Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 90 days to go

We’re 90 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 90 on the roster — defensive end Arron Mosby.

Panthers announce 5-year partnership with Queen City News as their official TV partner in Charlotte

The local TV station will have a “hyper local” focus.

Panthers re-sign WR Keith Kirkwood

The Panthers have brought back a familiar face at wide receiver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minicamp Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Buccaneers have a kicking competition?

An underrated training camp battle could be one of the most intriguing ones.

Is Fournette’s weight a concern? He’s dealt with it every offseason of his career

The veteran is no stranger to managing his weight.

Akiem Hicks excited about joining Buccaneers’ winning culture

New Buccaneers defensive lineman discusses culture and re-joining Tom Brady.

As Gronk’s return remains a mystery, one Buccaneers player isn’t pressing him

A veteran teammate is giving him space.

Bucs Nation Podcast: Minicamp means Brady is back for last ride

Trey Downey & Len Martez discuss Bucs veterans & rookies being together for the first time.

Atlanta Falcons

NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NFLPA names two Falcons rookies as rising stars for 2022

The league is high on Atlanta’s rookies.

What will the run/pass balance look like on offense for the Falcons in 2022?

The Falcons are overdue to balance the scales.

Marcus Mariota, Mykal Walker impress and more notes from Falcons OTAs

There were some interesting developments during today’s OTA session. Falcons QB Marcus Mariota and LB Mykal Walker had impressive days, and we got a peek into the competition at CB and returner.

Father’s Day gifts for the Falcons fans in your life

A list of Falcons-themed gifts you could give to dad, courtesy of Target.

The Falcons have said they’ll add to the trenches, so who are the best free agents available?

Let’s zero in on the offensive and defensive lines.

New Orleans Saints

NFL: New Orleans Saints OTA Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton breaks a high-floor backup to the Saints quarterback room

There are worse backup quarterbacks in the league than Andy Dalton.

Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per report

Saints could be in the market for another pro bowler.

Saints Announce Their 2022 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Congratulations to Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum.

Wil Lutz officially cleared to play

The Saints kicking problems are no more.

Top-100 New Orleans Saints of All-Time: 40-31

A look at some of the greatest players in New Orleans Saints’ History.

