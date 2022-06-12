Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 91 days to go

We’re 91 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, and since we don’t have anyone on the roster currently wearing No. 91, today’s countdown piece will be devoted to someone who doesn’t have an official number yet (at least not according to the team’s official roster page) — defensive end Drew Jordan.

The Panthers signed the 23-year-old Jordan (6’3, 255) as a free agent on June 1 to get the roster back to 90 players after waiving defensive end Joe Jackson. Jordan went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and played college football for four years at Duke before transferring to Michigan State, where he tallied 3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season.

Jordan will be competing for a 53-man roster spot at defensive end with Amare Barno, Frank Herron, Darryl Johnson, Austin Larkin and Arron Mosby. He’s a long shot to make the team, but if he can show that he has value on special teams throughout training camp and the preseason he could find a spot on the final roster. He’s also a decent candidate for the practice squad to provide depth in case of injuries on special teams.

What are you expecting from Jordan this year, Panthers fans? Will he make the 53-man roster? Share your thoughts with us!