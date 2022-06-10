Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 93 days to go

We’re 93 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 93 on the roster — defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.

The Panthers drafted the 25-year-old Roy (6’1, 330) in the sixth round (No. 184 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Baylor under Matt Rhule and totaled 133 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in his four-year career. He has played in 32 games since joining the Panthers in 2020 and has tallied 50 tackles (17 solo), 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hits and 2 passes defensed for Phil Snow’s defense.

Roy is expected to be a rotational piece at defensive tackle with Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Phil Hoskins and Daviyon Nixon in 2022 and should see plenty of playing time this season, and with enough playing time he should provide similar numbers to his first two years on the field. (Which is pretty solid for a sixth round pick if you ask me.)

What are you expecting from Roy this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!