NFC South notebook: The Honey Badger returns home

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer executed a solid draft strategy
Despite limited draft assets, the Panthers managed to address left tackle, quarterback, and depth.
Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes
The Panthers have agreed to terms with seventh round draft pick Kalon Barnes, according to the team.
Panthers waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu
The Panthers have waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, according to reports.
Amare Barno signs rookie contract
Panthers rookie Amare Barno has signed his rookie contract, according to the team.
Panthers sign WR/KR Andre Roberts to 1-year deal
The Panthers have signed wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts to a 1-year deal, according to reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 NFL Draft: Why the Buccaneers Got it Right
The Bucs did a lot of things to improve the team over the weekend.
2022 NFL Draft: Why the Buccaneers Got it Wrong
The Bucs had a chance to add some impact players this weekend, but did they actually do it?
SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans grade the draft
Not too bad.
Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs Use Draft Trades To Address Needs
Trey Downey & Len Martez wrap-up the Buccaneers draft moves to address needs.
Buccaneers to play Seahawks in Germany
NFL announces Tampa Bay’s opponent.
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons create $10.9 million in cap space with Grady Jarrett extension
The Falcons signed star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year extension on Tuesday. We break down the contract details as well as the impact on Atlanta’s salary cap in 2022 and beyond.
What are Atlanta’s biggest remaining post-draft roster needs?
Atlanta’s roster is taking shape ahead of the 2022 season, but they can still strengthen the roster almost everywhere. Here are a few looming positions of need.
Falcons 53-man roster projection: Post-draft Edition
The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded and the UDFAs have been signed. Atlanta’s roster now sits at 89 players. It’s time to take our first look at a potential 53-man roster (plus practice squad) for the Falcons.
Falcons pass on Kaleb McGary’s 5th year option
It’s now a contract season for McGary, who is hoping to turn in a stellar 2022.
Falcons visit with LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Kwiatkoski is a six-year veteran who has played for the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
New Orleans Saints
CSC Podcast: Saints sign hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu
Listen In! Saints add Louisiana Legend to their roster.
What to expect from Tyrann Mathieu in his hometown reunion
What does the “Honey Badger” bring to Dennis Allen’s defense?
Saints UDFAs: 3 most intriguing to watch
New Orleans signed 17 undrafted free agents. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing players signed to the Black and Gold.
Five free agents that the Saints could target post NFL draft
The Saints filled some holes in the roster during the draft. Let’s see where else they can add some talent.
New Orleans Saints currently considered in bottom third of the NFL
Wait, what?
