NFC South notebook: The Honey Badger returns home

Carolina Panthers

Despite limited draft assets, the Panthers managed to address left tackle, quarterback, and depth.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with seventh round draft pick Kalon Barnes, according to the team.

The Panthers have waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, according to reports.

Panthers rookie Amare Barno has signed his rookie contract, according to the team.

The Panthers have signed wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts to a 1-year deal, according to reports.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs did a lot of things to improve the team over the weekend.

The Bucs had a chance to add some impact players this weekend, but did they actually do it?

Trey Downey & Len Martez wrap-up the Buccaneers draft moves to address needs.

NFL announces Tampa Bay’s opponent.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons signed star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year extension on Tuesday. We break down the contract details as well as the impact on Atlanta’s salary cap in 2022 and beyond.

Atlanta’s roster is taking shape ahead of the 2022 season, but they can still strengthen the roster almost everywhere. Here are a few looming positions of need.

The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded and the UDFAs have been signed. Atlanta’s roster now sits at 89 players. It’s time to take our first look at a potential 53-man roster (plus practice squad) for the Falcons.

It’s now a contract season for McGary, who is hoping to turn in a stellar 2022.

Kwiatkoski is a six-year veteran who has played for the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

New Orleans Saints

Listen In! Saints add Louisiana Legend to their roster.

What does the “Honey Badger” bring to Dennis Allen’s defense?

New Orleans signed 17 undrafted free agents. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing players signed to the Black and Gold.

The Saints filled some holes in the roster during the draft. Let’s see where else they can add some talent.

