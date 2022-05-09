 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFC South notebook: The Honey Badger returns home

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs

By Joseph Czikk
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer executed a solid draft strategy

Despite limited draft assets, the Panthers managed to address left tackle, quarterback, and depth.

Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes

The Panthers have agreed to terms with seventh round draft pick Kalon Barnes, according to the team.

Panthers waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Panthers have waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, according to reports.

Amare Barno signs rookie contract

Panthers rookie Amare Barno has signed his rookie contract, according to the team.

Panthers sign WR/KR Andre Roberts to 1-year deal

The Panthers have signed wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts to a 1-year deal, according to reports.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Press Conference Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

2022 NFL Draft: Why the Buccaneers Got it Right

The Bucs did a lot of things to improve the team over the weekend.

2022 NFL Draft: Why the Buccaneers Got it Wrong

The Bucs had a chance to add some impact players this weekend, but did they actually do it?

SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans grade the draft

Not too bad.

Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs Use Draft Trades To Address Needs

Trey Downey & Len Martez wrap-up the Buccaneers draft moves to address needs.

Buccaneers to play Seahawks in Germany

NFL announces Tampa Bay’s opponent.

Atlanta Falcons

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Falcons create $10.9 million in cap space with Grady Jarrett extension

The Falcons signed star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year extension on Tuesday. We break down the contract details as well as the impact on Atlanta’s salary cap in 2022 and beyond.

What are Atlanta’s biggest remaining post-draft roster needs?

Atlanta’s roster is taking shape ahead of the 2022 season, but they can still strengthen the roster almost everywhere. Here are a few looming positions of need.

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Post-draft Edition

The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded and the UDFAs have been signed. Atlanta’s roster now sits at 89 players. It’s time to take our first look at a potential 53-man roster (plus practice squad) for the Falcons.

Falcons pass on Kaleb McGary’s 5th year option

It’s now a contract season for McGary, who is hoping to turn in a stellar 2022.

Falcons visit with LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Kwiatkoski is a six-year veteran who has played for the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

New Orleans Saints

2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

CSC Podcast: Saints sign hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu

Listen In! Saints add Louisiana Legend to their roster.

What to expect from Tyrann Mathieu in his hometown reunion

What does the “Honey Badger” bring to Dennis Allen’s defense?

Saints UDFAs: 3 most intriguing to watch

New Orleans signed 17 undrafted free agents. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing players signed to the Black and Gold.

Five free agents that the Saints could target post NFL draft

The Saints filled some holes in the roster during the draft. Let’s see where else they can add some talent.

New Orleans Saints currently considered in bottom third of the NFL

Wait, what?

