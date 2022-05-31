NFC South notebook: Jameis Winston is an MVP candidate?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers waive DE Joe Jackson
The Panthers waived defensive end Joe Jackson, according to the team. Jackson signed with the Panthers in February.
Czikk’s take: Another week, more uncertainty in the QB room
Let’s dive into the latest quarterback news surrounding the Panthers.
Looking back at the hits and misses of the Panthers 2018 draft class
It has been four full seasons since Marty Hurney returned to Carolina and drafted these eight players. How did Good Ol’ Marty do?
Four free agent tight ends who could upgrade the Panthers passing game
Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.
Way too early 2023 playoff predictions
Loyal CSR reader/contributor KeepPounding88 fires off big predictions for this coming year’s playoffs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A big payday is projected for Buccaneers linebacker Devin White
The guy who ‘does it all’ may cash in soon.
Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers Offensive Line Battles and Rob Gronkowski’s status
Trey Downey & Len Martez examine the Buccaneers battles along their offensive line & the potential of bringing back two important veterans.
Buccaneers Breakout Candidates for the 2022 Season
The Bucs will need some players to step up if they wish to once again hoist the Lombardi trophy.
It’s ‘all or nothing’ for Buccaneers this season
The defensive players are all in to win one for Tom Brady.
Buccaneers picked to ‘under perform’ in 2022
One expert doesn’t buy into a fairy tale ending for Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2022.
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons cut OLB John Cominsky
The 2019 fourth round pick will be looking for a new team this summer.
Deion Jones to miss the entire offseason program with a shoulder injury
Jones had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder.
How many starting jobs are up for grabs for the Falcons this summer?
A lot.
Falcons sign former Titans RB Jeremy McNichols
Atlanta adds yet another veteran back to what seems to be an unsettled competition.
The Falcons have two of the best players under 25 in the NFL
Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell drew plenty of deserved recognition last year. Now if only the Falcons can be as good as they are in 2022.
New Orleans Saints
5 biggest questions for the Saints heading into the 2022 season
Where is the weak link on this team?
Saints tight ends could go under-the-radar in 2022
With opposing defenses forced to focus elsewhere on offense, big things could be in store for someone like Adam Trautman.
Will Jameis Winston find redemption in 2022?
Oh, the possibilities!
Jameis Winston viewed as dark horse MVP candidate
Bettors are starting to consider Jameis Winston as a viable option for 2022-23 NFL MVP.
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas headline first week of OTAs
News and Notes from Week 1 of OTAs.
