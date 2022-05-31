NFC South notebook: Jameis Winston is an MVP candidate?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers waived defensive end Joe Jackson, according to the team. Jackson signed with the Panthers in February.

Let’s dive into the latest quarterback news surrounding the Panthers.

It has been four full seasons since Marty Hurney returned to Carolina and drafted these eight players. How did Good Ol’ Marty do?

Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.

Loyal CSR reader/contributor KeepPounding88 fires off big predictions for this coming year’s playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The guy who ‘does it all’ may cash in soon.

Trey Downey & Len Martez examine the Buccaneers battles along their offensive line & the potential of bringing back two important veterans.

The Bucs will need some players to step up if they wish to once again hoist the Lombardi trophy.

The defensive players are all in to win one for Tom Brady.

One expert doesn’t buy into a fairy tale ending for Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons

The 2019 fourth round pick will be looking for a new team this summer.

Jones had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder.

A lot.

Atlanta adds yet another veteran back to what seems to be an unsettled competition.

Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell drew plenty of deserved recognition last year. Now if only the Falcons can be as good as they are in 2022.

New Orleans Saints

Where is the weak link on this team?

With opposing defenses forced to focus elsewhere on offense, big things could be in store for someone like Adam Trautman.

Oh, the possibilities!

Bettors are starting to consider Jameis Winston as a viable option for 2022-23 NFL MVP.

News and Notes from Week 1 of OTAs.