NFC South notebook: Falcons’ Deion Jones on the move?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.
Carolina Panthers
Looking back at the hits and misses of the Panthers 2018 draft class
It has been four full seasons since Marty Hurney returned to Carolina and drafted these eight players. How did Good Ol’ Marty do?
Four free agent tight ends who could upgrade the Panthers passing game
Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.
Way too early 2023 playoff predictions
Loyal CSR reader/contributor KeepPounding88 fires off big predictions for this coming year’s playoffs.
Panthers waive cornerback Troy Pride with failed physical designation
The Panthers have waived cornerback Troy Pride with a failed physical designation and signed two minicamp tryout players, according to reports.
Czikk’s take: Could Matt Corral be the opening day starter?
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer says Darnold is starter but the job is up for grabs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Vita Vea embracing the leadership role on the Buccaneers defense
The veteran tackle talks about leading the defensive front.
Antoine Winfield Jr. talks about Bucs’ secondary additions
The third year safety is excited for what Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan bring to the Buccaneers.
Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs now in Bowles’ hands
Trey Downey & Len Martez discuss the Buccaneers head coaching change & the potential differences between Bruce Arians & Todd Bowles.
Top Five Most Anticipated Buccaneers Games in 2022
Tampa Bay has a lot of marquee matchups in 2022.
WATCH: Full interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White
Another one-on-one with Bucs Nation.
Atlanta Falcons
As June 1 nears, Deion Jones seems likely to be on the move
The last remaining building block of a fast and physical regime long forgotten may soon be leaving Atlanta.
What to know as Falcons organized team activities kick off tomorrow
OTAs begin on Tuesday, May 24, and will get the Falcons started on their 2022 journey in earnest.
The Kyle Pitts hype train should be picking up speed
The second-year pro will only be held back by the offense around him.
Falcons land at No. 31 in ESPN’s post-draft power rankings
Atlanta’s being viewed as one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they’re looking to prove that view is hokum.
Competition will define the summer for the Falcons WR group
Atlanta hasn’t gone from decimated to great, but they’ve at least given themselves options.
New Orleans Saints
Three players the Saints might not trust in 2022
Now that the bulk of the offseason craziness has subsided, here’s a look at a few players the Black and Gold might be weary of in 2022.
Why adding Jarvis Landry could be the final piece of a nightmarish Saints offense for opponents
The addition of Landry solidifies a versatile receiver room.
Will Jameis Winston find redemption in 2022?
Oh, the possibilities!
Do the Saints have room for Odell Beckham Jr.?
How OBJ could fit in with the Saints offense?
Overreactions to Saints 2022 schedule
The New Orleans Saints schedule for 2022 has been released and with it, some very questionable decisions by the NFL have been revealed.
