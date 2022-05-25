NFC South notebook: Falcons’ Deion Jones on the move?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

It has been four full seasons since Marty Hurney returned to Carolina and drafted these eight players. How did Good Ol’ Marty do?

Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.

Loyal CSR reader/contributor KeepPounding88 fires off big predictions for this coming year’s playoffs.

The Panthers have waived cornerback Troy Pride with a failed physical designation and signed two minicamp tryout players, according to reports.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer says Darnold is starter but the job is up for grabs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The veteran tackle talks about leading the defensive front.

The third year safety is excited for what Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan bring to the Buccaneers.

Trey Downey & Len Martez discuss the Buccaneers head coaching change & the potential differences between Bruce Arians & Todd Bowles.

Tampa Bay has a lot of marquee matchups in 2022.

Another one-on-one with Bucs Nation.

Atlanta Falcons

The last remaining building block of a fast and physical regime long forgotten may soon be leaving Atlanta.

OTAs begin on Tuesday, May 24, and will get the Falcons started on their 2022 journey in earnest.

The second-year pro will only be held back by the offense around him.

Atlanta’s being viewed as one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they’re looking to prove that view is hokum.

Atlanta hasn’t gone from decimated to great, but they’ve at least given themselves options.

New Orleans Saints

Now that the bulk of the offseason craziness has subsided, here’s a look at a few players the Black and Gold might be weary of in 2022.

The addition of Landry solidifies a versatile receiver room.

Oh, the possibilities!

How OBJ could fit in with the Saints offense?

The New Orleans Saints schedule for 2022 has been released and with it, some very questionable decisions by the NFL have been revealed.