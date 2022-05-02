Keep Sounding: Panthers NFL Draft Days 2 and 3 recap

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Brad, Brian, and Jon are back to recap the second two days of the draft and what the Carolina Panthers did. They traded into the very back end of the third round to draft quarterback Matt Corral nearly two rounds later than many thought he would go. They then spent Day 3 drafting good to great athletes at positions of need. We go into detail about all those picks and a couple of the undrafted free agent signings that had come in at the time of recording.

