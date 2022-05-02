 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFC South notebook: Recapping the biggest draft stories

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs

By Joseph Czikk
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Panthers receive high marks for selection of Ikem Ekwonu

The Panthers solidified the left tackle spot with their first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Panthers trade up for QB Matt Corral at No. 94

Carolina has moved up for a quarterback!

Meet the Panthers’ 2022 draft class

The picks are in and the draft is officially over, so let’s take a look at the finalized 2022 draft class for the Panthers.

Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno is the talk of the NFL combine Saturday

Barno ran a ridiculous 4.36 40-yard dash.

NFL Draft: Panthers freezing cold draft takes

A fresh look back on why none of us should want to be NFL general managers on draft night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Bucs NFL Draft 2022: Three things to know about new DL Logan Hall

After trading out of the first round on Thursday night, Tampa Bay selected defensive lineman Logan Hall out of Houston with the first pick of Friday night.

What Luke Goedeke does for the Buccaneers

The Bucs invest in an early Day 2 pick for their Ali Marpet replacement

Grading the 2022 Buccaneers Draft Class

How do we think Tampa did with its 8 selections in the NFL Draft?

Buccaneers’ coldest draft takes of them all: The selection of Roberto Aguayo

Yep. A trip down memory lane.

Buccaneers Officially Pick Up Devin White’s 5th Year Option

The standout linebacker will be in Tampa Bay for at least a few more seasons

Atlanta Falcons

Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Falcons complete 2022 NFL Draft results

The Falcons added five players to the offense and three to the defense, and are hoping for major impacts for a rebuilding roster.

Drake London draft pick reactions from The Falcoholic

How is The Falcoholic staff feeling about the team’s newest receiver?

So You Drafted Penn State Defensive End Arnold Ebiketie

Well, your team just added a dangerous pass rusher.

Falcons choose edge rusher DeAngelo Malone at No. 82

Atlanta was linked to Malone in the pre-draft process, and they double dip with an intriguing young pass rusher.

Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder at No. 74

Atlanta gets their quarterback of the future in the third round.

New Orleans Saints

NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grading the Saints round one selections

Saints fulfill two huge needs to round out the first night of the draft

Chris Olave is just what the Saints needed

Chris Olave’s combination of speed and playmaking ability is exactly what the Saints offense needed.

Saints fill another hole, draft OT Trevor Penning with pick No. 19

The Northern Iowa tackle is expected to be a day one starter in New Orleans.

Trevor Penning is an absolute mauler in the run game

Albeit against poor competition, Penning destroyed opponents in the run game last year.

Chris Olave prospect analysis and fit with the Saints

With the 11th pick, the Saints selected wide receiver Chris Olave... What can he do for New Orleans and what traits does he bring to their offense?

