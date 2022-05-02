NFC South notebook: Recapping the biggest draft stories

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers solidified the left tackle spot with their first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Carolina has moved up for a quarterback!

The picks are in and the draft is officially over, so let’s take a look at the finalized 2022 draft class for the Panthers.

Barno ran a ridiculous 4.36 40-yard dash.

A fresh look back on why none of us should want to be NFL general managers on draft night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After trading out of the first round on Thursday night, Tampa Bay selected defensive lineman Logan Hall out of Houston with the first pick of Friday night.

The Bucs invest in an early Day 2 pick for their Ali Marpet replacement

How do we think Tampa did with its 8 selections in the NFL Draft?

Yep. A trip down memory lane.

The standout linebacker will be in Tampa Bay for at least a few more seasons

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons added five players to the offense and three to the defense, and are hoping for major impacts for a rebuilding roster.

How is The Falcoholic staff feeling about the team’s newest receiver?

Well, your team just added a dangerous pass rusher.

Atlanta was linked to Malone in the pre-draft process, and they double dip with an intriguing young pass rusher.

Atlanta gets their quarterback of the future in the third round.

New Orleans Saints

Saints fulfill two huge needs to round out the first night of the draft

Chris Olave’s combination of speed and playmaking ability is exactly what the Saints offense needed.

The Northern Iowa tackle is expected to be a day one starter in New Orleans.

Albeit against poor competition, Penning destroyed opponents in the run game last year.

With the 11th pick, the Saints selected wide receiver Chris Olave... What can he do for New Orleans and what traits does he bring to their offense?