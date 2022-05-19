Panthers release 2022 preseason schedule

The Panthers have revealed the dates and times for their three preseason games this season. The first two games are road contests against the Commanders and Patriots, and the preseason finale will be a home game against the Bills.

You can view the dates and times for all three preseason games below:

Panthers 2022 preseason schedule

Week 1 (8/13): at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2 (8/19): at Patriots, 7 p.m. ET

Week 3 (8/26): vs Bills, 7 p.m. ET

And in case you missed it, you can view the Panthers’ regular season schedule below:

Panthers 2022 regular season schedule

Week 1 (9/11): vs Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2 (9/18): at Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Week 3 (9/25): vs Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Week 4 (10/2): vs Cardinals, 4 p.m. ET

Week 5 (10/9): vs 49ers, 4 p.m. ET

Week 6 (10/16): at Rams, 4 p.m. ET

Week 7 (10/23): vs Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8 (10/30): at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9 (11/6): at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10 (11/10): vs Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (TNF)

Week 11 (11/20): at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12 (11/27): vs Broncos, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13 (12/4): BYE WEEK

Week 14 (12/11): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15 (12/18): vs Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 16 (12/24): vs Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Sat.)

Week 17 (1/1): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18 (1/8): at Saints, TBD