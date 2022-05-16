NFC South notebook: Brady to join FOX, Saints sign Landry

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance this season.

The Panthers have released offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker to trim the roster to 90 players ahead of rookie minicamp.

The Panthers are signing former Idaho State tight end Jared Scott after his minicamp tryout this weekend, per reports.

The Panthers waived undrafted free agent cornerback Drew Hartlaub today, per reports.

The answer might be no, but why not take a chance?Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The future Hall off Fame quarterback will become the top guy for FOX after retirement.

Tampa Bay has a lot of marquee matchups in 2022.

Four of the Buccaneers’ draft picks have officially put pen to paper.

Trey Downey & Len Martez break-down the Buccaneers schedule for ‘22.

The matchups for this season are set with their respective date and times.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons 2022 regular season schedule is officially set.

Atlanta’s receiving corps is not yet complete, and they reportedly add another young target.

Kwiatkoski is a six-year veteran who has played for the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

A line full of question marks.

With the trade for Bryan Edwards, Atlanta’s making some cuts.

New Orleans Saints

The five-time Pro Bowler and Louisiana native is coming home!

Saints sign both their first-round picks ahead of rookie minicamp.

Penning will sign a 4-year deal, fully guaranteed with a 5th year option.

Could he go on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

After a bumpy career, Jameis Winston has this year to prove he is worthy of being an NFL starting quarterback.