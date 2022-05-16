NFC South notebook: Brady to join FOX, Saints sign Landry

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers 2022 schedule gives them one primetime game vs. Falcons in Week 10
The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance this season.
Panthers release Aaron Monteiro and Aaron Parker to trim roster to 90 players
The Panthers have released offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker to trim the roster to 90 players ahead of rookie minicamp.
Panthers sign TE Jared Scott after minicamp tryout
The Panthers are signing former Idaho State tight end Jared Scott after his minicamp tryout this weekend, per reports.
Panthers waive UDFA CB Drew Hartlaub
The Panthers waived undrafted free agent cornerback Drew Hartlaub today, per reports.
Czikk’s take: Would Baker Mayfield really change that much for the Panthers?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady to become lead analyst for FOX following playing career
The future Hall off Fame quarterback will become the top guy for FOX after retirement.
Top Five Most Anticipated Buccaneers Games in 2022
Tampa Bay has a lot of marquee matchups in 2022.
Bucs announce signings of four from 2022 draft class
Four of the Buccaneers’ draft picks have officially put pen to paper.
Bucs Nation Podcast: Breaking Down Bucs 2022 Schedule
Trey Downey & Len Martez break-down the Buccaneers schedule for ‘22.
NFL Schedule Release 2022: Buccaneers headline primetime games
The matchups for this season are set with their respective date and times.
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons 2022 schedule released, will kick off regular season hosting the Saints
The Falcons 2022 regular season schedule is officially set.
Falcons reportedly trade for Raiders WR Bryan Edwards
Atlanta’s receiving corps is not yet complete, and they reportedly add another young target.
Falcons sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski, formerly of the Chicago Bears
Kwiatkoski is a six-year veteran who has played for the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Falcons 2022 post-draft roster review: Offensive line
A line full of question marks.
Falcons release CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Ryan Becker
With the trade for Bryan Edwards, Atlanta’s making some cuts.
New Orleans Saints
Saints sign WR Jarvis Landry
The five-time Pro Bowler and Louisiana native is coming home!
Saints agree to terms with first-round pick Chris Olave, per report
Saints sign both their first-round picks ahead of rookie minicamp.
Saints agree to terms with 1st round pick OT Trevor Penning
Penning will sign a 4-year deal, fully guaranteed with a 5th year option.
Chris Olave still considered a draft “steal” even at 11th overall
Could he go on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?
No excuses for Jameis Winston in upcoming season
After a bumpy career, Jameis Winston has this year to prove he is worthy of being an NFL starting quarterback.
