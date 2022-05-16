 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFC South notebook: Brady to join FOX, Saints sign Landry

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs

By Joseph Czikk
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

NFL: MAY 13 Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Panthers 2022 schedule gives them one primetime game vs. Falcons in Week 10

The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance this season.

Panthers release Aaron Monteiro and Aaron Parker to trim roster to 90 players

The Panthers have released offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker to trim the roster to 90 players ahead of rookie minicamp.

Panthers sign TE Jared Scott after minicamp tryout

The Panthers are signing former Idaho State tight end Jared Scott after his minicamp tryout this weekend, per reports.

Panthers waive UDFA CB Drew Hartlaub

The Panthers waived undrafted free agent cornerback Drew Hartlaub today, per reports.

Czikk’s take: Would Baker Mayfield really change that much for the Panthers?

The answer might be no, but why not take a chance?Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: MAY 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady to become lead analyst for FOX following playing career

The future Hall off Fame quarterback will become the top guy for FOX after retirement.

Top Five Most Anticipated Buccaneers Games in 2022

Tampa Bay has a lot of marquee matchups in 2022.

Bucs announce signings of four from 2022 draft class

Four of the Buccaneers’ draft picks have officially put pen to paper.

Bucs Nation Podcast: Breaking Down Bucs 2022 Schedule

Trey Downey & Len Martez break-down the Buccaneers schedule for ‘22.

NFL Schedule Release 2022: Buccaneers headline primetime games

The matchups for this season are set with their respective date and times.

Atlanta Falcons

NFL: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons 2022 schedule released, will kick off regular season hosting the Saints

The Falcons 2022 regular season schedule is officially set.

Falcons reportedly trade for Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Atlanta’s receiving corps is not yet complete, and they reportedly add another young target.

Falcons sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski, formerly of the Chicago Bears

Kwiatkoski is a six-year veteran who has played for the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

Falcons 2022 post-draft roster review: Offensive line

A line full of question marks.

Falcons release CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Ryan Becker

With the trade for Bryan Edwards, Atlanta’s making some cuts.

New Orleans Saints

NFL: New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints sign WR Jarvis Landry

The five-time Pro Bowler and Louisiana native is coming home!

Saints agree to terms with first-round pick Chris Olave, per report

Saints sign both their first-round picks ahead of rookie minicamp.

Saints agree to terms with 1st round pick OT Trevor Penning

Penning will sign a 4-year deal, fully guaranteed with a 5th year option.

Chris Olave still considered a draft “steal” even at 11th overall

Could he go on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

No excuses for Jameis Winston in upcoming season

After a bumpy career, Jameis Winston has this year to prove he is worthy of being an NFL starting quarterback.

