Panthers 2022 NFL schedule: Dates, times, primetime games and more

The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance this season.

By Bradley Smith
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will play most of their games on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET slot, but they do have a few games outside of that time: a handful of 4 p.m. ET Sunday kickoffs, a Saturday afternoon game against the Lions on Christmas Eve and a Thursday night date with the Falcons in Week 10. The Panthers get a late bye week this year, taking their week off in Week 13.

You can check out the full weekly slate of Panthers games below.

Panthers 2022 schedule

Week 1 (9/11): vs Browns, 1 p.m. ET
Week 2 (9/18): at Giants, 1 p.m. ET
Week 3 (9/25): vs Saints, 1 p.m. ET
Week 4 (10/2): vs Cardinals, 4 p.m. ET
Week 5 (10/9): vs 49ers, 4 p.m. ET
Week 6 (10/16): at Rams, 4 p.m. ET
Week 7 (10/23): vs Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET
Week 8 (10/30): at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET
Week 9 (11/6): at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET
Week 10 (11/10): vs Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (TNF)
Week 11 (11/20): at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET
Week 12 (11/27): vs Broncos, 1 p.m. ET
Week 13 (12/4): BYE WEEK
Week 14 (12/11): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 15 (12/18): vs Steelers, 1 p.m. ET
Week 16 (12/24): vs Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Sat.)
Week 17 (1/1): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET
Week 18 (1/8): at Saints, TBD

Panthers 2022 odds

Here are some Panthers postseason odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

To win the NFC South: +1200
To make the playoffs: +500
To miss the playoffs: -650
To win the Super Bowl: +10000

As for the regular season, the Panthers current over/under win total for 2022 is six games, with the over giving the higher payout (-115 for the over, -105 for the under).

What do you think about the 2022 schedule, Panthers fans? What about their postseason odds? Do you think they have a chance to make the playoffs? Will they win more than six games? Share your thoughts with us!

