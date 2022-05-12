The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will play most of their games on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET slot, but they do have a few games outside of that time: a handful of 4 p.m. ET Sunday kickoffs, a Saturday afternoon game against the Lions on Christmas Eve and a Thursday night date with the Falcons in Week 10. The Panthers get a late bye week this year, taking their week off in Week 13.

You can check out the full weekly slate of Panthers games below.

Panthers 2022 schedule

Week 1 (9/11): vs Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2 (9/18): at Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Week 3 (9/25): vs Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Week 4 (10/2): vs Cardinals, 4 p.m. ET

Week 5 (10/9): vs 49ers, 4 p.m. ET

Week 6 (10/16): at Rams, 4 p.m. ET

Week 7 (10/23): vs Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8 (10/30): at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9 (11/6): at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10 (11/10): vs Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (TNF)

Week 11 (11/20): at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12 (11/27): vs Broncos, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13 (12/4): BYE WEEK

Week 14 (12/11): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15 (12/18): vs Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 16 (12/24): vs Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Sat.)

Week 17 (1/1): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18 (1/8): at Saints, TBD

Panthers 2022 odds

Here are some Panthers postseason odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

To win the NFC South: +1200

To make the playoffs: +500

To miss the playoffs: -650

To win the Super Bowl: +10000

As for the regular season, the Panthers current over/under win total for 2022 is six games, with the over giving the higher payout (-115 for the over, -105 for the under).

What do you think about the 2022 schedule, Panthers fans? What about their postseason odds? Do you think they have a chance to make the playoffs? Will they win more than six games? Share your thoughts with us!