The Panthers’ 2022 schedule will be revealed tonight at 8 p.m. ET

As they do every year, the NFL will reveal the 2022 schedule with a TV special that starts at 8 p.m. ET tonight on NFL Network. The one good bit of news is we’ll find out the Panthers schedule at exactly 8 p.m. when the team posts it on social media, so you don’t have to sit through the NFL’s show if you don’t want to.

You can watch it if you want, though. I’m not judging you if you like that stuff.

While the dates are still a secret for now, we do know that the Panthers will play 17 regular season games over the course of 18 weeks in 2022, with nine home games and eight road games. We will see our familiar friends/foes from the NFC South both home and away in 2022, as we always do.

We also play the NFC West and AFC North next year, with trips to Los Angeles, Seattle, Baltimore and Cincinnati. We will welcome Arizona, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Cleveland into our home. Because we finished last in our division, we get to play the last place teams in the NFC East and North, so Detroit will visit us and we’ll travel to New York (well, actually New Jersey). Our 17th game to round out the schedule will be a home game against the last-place team from the AFC West: the Broncos.

As a friendly reminder, here’s a breakdown of our home and away opponents in an easier to read format:

Home

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

Away

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Giants

Which games are you looking forward to next year? How many prime time games do you think the Panthers will get in 2022? (Keep in mind that all NFL teams are guaranteed at least one.) Share your thoughts with us!