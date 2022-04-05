Czikk’s take: Don’t forget about Charles Cross

If you look at the NFL Mock Draft Database at the moment, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has slid into the top preferred spot, commanding 27 percent of all mock picks for the Panthers at the No. 6 overall pick.

But Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross is not far behind him, commanding 21 percent of mock picks. For most of the past two months it’s been Cross’ name that’s lead the pack, but new options/names keep coming up for the Panthers to take. Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, Ahmad Gardner, Ikem Ekwonu, etc.

Probably like most fans, before today I only knew that Cross was a good pass blocker and perhaps wasn’t a great run blocker. In fact, Todd McShay put Cross in his third tier prospects, grading him at 90. Ekwonu, the N.C. State tackle, was named in McShay’s second tier and ranked 93 (there were no first tier prospects in McShay’s list).

The overall vibe I’ve felt is a little less excitement and momentum following Cross’s name. He’s a bona fide first round pick, but he’s not the first tackle who’ll be selected. Heck, he might not even be the second if teams value Alabama’s Evan Neal more.

On SB Nation’s Valentine’s Views Monday morning, Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine spoke with WCBI News Sports Director in Columbus, Mississippi, John Sokolof, and boy was he high on Cross.

First of all, it sounds like the New York Giants are extremely interested in Cross, and the Giants have the Nos. 5 and 7 picks in the upcoming draft. It’ll be interesting to see if they pass on Cross with their No. 5 pick and gamble with Carolina possessing the No. 6 pick. Sokolof said Giants brass were giving Cross a ton of positive reinforcement and praise during Cross’s Pro Day. The Giants might want to slot Cross in at right tackle, since they already grabbed former Georgia Bulldog Andrew Thomas for left tackle.

If Fitterer and Rhule like him, they’re probably already aware that the Giants like him, too. So should Cross be taken among the top seven picks?

“I think there’s no doubt,” said Sokolof. “When you look at this guy last year, he allowed just two sacks in 919 snaps and in 683 pass block snaps he only allowed six pressures.

“I was on the field for all these Mississippi State games this year and I would just spend stints in time just watching him, doing the eye test. And we’ve got a bunch of video at our station on him and I mean, the dude would just mow right through people. Whatever SEC defensive end was in that area, the guy just didn’t have a chance.

“So the fact that he was so dominant in the SEC, which is essentially NFL-level caliber, the fact that he had this abundance of success and you consider the size and how well he moved at his Pro Day... the writing’s on the wall here, man. I mean, there hasn’t been anything out there that suggests he shouldn’t be a top seven guy,” said Sokolof.

That’s high praise coming from a local TV reporter that one would expect knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Mississippi State football.

Valentine noted that NFL scouts are likely devaluing Cross because he was in Mike Leach’s air raid offense, a fair point given how little a tackle would need to run block.

Not so fast, says Sokolof.

“When you’re looking at your offensive tackle, I feel like you have to see some traits and these scouts will know the traits that these guys have and if they can translate to the next level. With offensive lineman I feel like it’s easier to see than other positions and I just feel like this kid is going to be ready and this is why he’s mocked so high. He’s got massive size, he dominated and he’s been this athletic force since he was in Laurel, Mississippi. I think he’s going to be a great pro.”

A little more food for thought for that No. 6 overall pick, folks!