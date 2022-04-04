NFC South notebook: The Buccaneers’ never-ending drama and more

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes revolving around each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, the Panthers lost former fifth-round pick linebacker Jermaine Carter to the Chiefs while receiver Shi Smith, heading into his second season, was released on bond after being arrested on drug and weapon charges.

I argued that the team needs to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis because another year of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton, in my opinion, would be cruel and unusual punishment.

KeepPounding88 wrote his 2022 Panthers mock draft 2.0 in which the Panthers ended up selecting a left tackle with the No. 6 overall pick. Give it a read. And don’t forget 1utila’s Sixth annual ‘highly offensive’ draft, going all offense, all the time.

Our MickSmiley wrote two pieces covering what we know and what we don’t know about the Panthers’ offensive and defensive free agents. Carolina may have found an X-factor at safety, but can their new linebackers step up? On the positive side, writes Smiley, help has arrived on the offensive line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, Tampa Bay remains the drama capital of the NFL. It sure it tough for me to believe that jolly old Bruce Arians decided to ride off into the sunset, but the experts swear it’s true.

As some NFL media pundits have argued, we’re perhaps seeing Tom Brady’s true colors stripping away the polished, public persona him and his social media people would prefer us to see. Brady needs to win and he wants control. I think for Brady, Arians had to go, but who really knows what went down.

Is Todd Bowles a mere chess pieces in this episode? Perhaps. But Bowles is a well-respected NFL coach and was going to get a head coaching shot somewhere else, eventually, so the move seems to have worked out on all sides. And as Dan Patrick mentioned, “anyone who coached the Jets for two seasons deserves another shot.”

Bucs Nation this week detailed all the moves: Bruce Arians retiring from coaching, Todd Bowles to take over as head coach, with Bowles getting a new 5-year contract. Gil Arcia details how the Buccaneers had informed Brady of Arians’ plans to step down.

Eager to put a little extra shine on the the PR spin, the Bucs also announced a move to put Arians among the franchise’s greats in the team’s Ring of Honor.

In player news, Ndamukong Suh could be eyeing return to Bucs while Rob Gronkowski’s agent says there’s no agreement in place at the moment, with one side saying the ball is in the court of the other’s. And former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, ending a pretty good little run in Tampa for him.

Julian Edelman got in on the April Fools fun on Friday as well, tweeting out this:

Onto the next chapter. ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/EmVR17tv6w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 1, 2022

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, the temperature has gone down a bit after a big week when former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The team continued signing players here and there, signing wide receiver Damiere Byrd and veteran former Lions safety Dean Marlowe to one year deals. Meanwhile, the Falcons are reportedly still working on Grady Jarrett extension.

The team also re-signed running back Qadree Ollison, signed former Bengals pass-catcher Auden Tate and former Lions receiver KhaDarel Hodge. As the cupboard is a little bare on that position, the Falcons plan to be “aggressive” drafting wide receivers.

And hey, what happens next for Deion Jones? Will the linebacker hold down his starting job, or will the Falcons consider trading him, writes Choate.

Dave Choate writes how the Falcons aren’t done adding to their offensive line, but timing is the question and how Atlanta’s ability to find value in free agency matters now, but it matters a lot more in the future. If the Falcons hit on some of their low-priced acquisitions, it will be validation for the front office, writes Choate.

The folks at the Falcoholic conducted their first live Falcons mock draft of the offseason, and it culminated in a total rebuild of the defensive line and wide receiver groups.

And lastly, don’t forget to catch The Falcoholic Staff’s favorite Matt Ryan stories.

New Orleans Saints

In the Bayou, Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle re-signed on an restricted free agent tender, per reports while now journeyman quarterback Andy Dalton spoke on signing with New Orleans. The team also signed ex-Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen and re-signed wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to a 2-year deal. Smith brings much needed depth and familiarity to the Saints receiver room, writes Brenden Ertle.

Alec Salas wrote a ‘Post Malcolm Jenkins Retirement Mock Draft’ while Lucas Loffredo detailed the growth of Jameis Winston and why he will improve upon his 2021 season.

Matt Miguez covered what the Andy Dalton signing means for Taysom Hill and Ian Book while Jalen Dogan argues that the team should be going all in on offense.

Saintjohnbutler wrote the Life of a Saint, this time in ‘Joe Fed’ Federspiel, who shared his Kentucky upbringing, his unusual arrival in New Orleans and an interesting career choice after his playing days.