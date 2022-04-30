Panthers 2022 UDFA tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the real work is just beginning. It’s now time for teams to bring in undrafted free agents to fill out their rosters.

Use this space to keep up with all the undrafted free agents the Panthers sign.

Panthers undrafted free agents

Davis Cheek, QB, Elon

Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

Khalon Tolson, LB, Illinois

Andrew Parchment, WR, Florida State

Panthers draft picks

Round 1, Pick 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

Round 3, Pick 94 (from NE): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Round 4, Pick 120 (from WAS): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Round 6, Pick 189 (from WAS): Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Round 6, Pick 199 (from LV): Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Round 7, Pick 242 (from NE via MIA): Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor