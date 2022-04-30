Panthers 2022 UDFA tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the real work is just beginning. It’s now time for teams to bring in undrafted free agents to fill out their rosters.
Use this space to keep up with all the undrafted free agents the Panthers sign.
Panthers undrafted free agents
Davis Cheek, QB, Elon
Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
Khalon Tolson, LB, Illinois
Andrew Parchment, WR, Florida State
Panthers draft picks
Round 1, Pick 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
Round 3, Pick 94 (from NE): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Round 4, Pick 120 (from WAS): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Round 6, Pick 189 (from WAS): Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech
Round 6, Pick 199 (from LV): Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
Round 7, Pick 242 (from NE via MIA): Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
