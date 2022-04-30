 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Panthers trade up to pick No. 120 in 2022 NFL Draft to select LB Brandon Smith

They get their linebacker in the fourth round.

By Bradley Smith
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers have traded picks No. 144 and 149 in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Washington for pick Nos. 120 and 189.

With the No. 120 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Carolina Panthers have selected linebacker Brandon Smith from Penn State. Smith (6’3, 241) was a two year starter who played in thirty four games in his college career. He recorded 132 total tackles, four sacks, and one interception.

Smith is an athletic specimen who can be expected to contribute on special teams while the team hopes to coach him into an every down linebacker. He projects as an off ball outside linebacker with some capacity to play in the middle of the field. He isn’t Luke Kuechly, but you should never expect to find him at pick No. 120. Instead, Smith is a guy whose athleticism affords him all the potential in the world. If a Panthers coaching staff can get him comfortable in their defense and teach him better play recognition then he can be a significant contributor for years to come.

