The Panthers have traded picks No. 144 and 149 in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Washington for pick Nos. 120 and 189.

With the No. 120 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Carolina Panthers have selected linebacker Brandon Smith from Penn State. Smith (6’3, 241) was a two year starter who played in thirty four games in his college career. He recorded 132 total tackles, four sacks, and one interception.

Brandon Smith was drafted with pick 120 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.97 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 8 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/jChgkxOi4H #RAS #Panthers pic.twitter.com/oV7waCGnDg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Smith is an athletic specimen who can be expected to contribute on special teams while the team hopes to coach him into an every down linebacker. He projects as an off ball outside linebacker with some capacity to play in the middle of the field. He isn’t Luke Kuechly, but you should never expect to find him at pick No. 120. Instead, Smith is a guy whose athleticism affords him all the potential in the world. If a Panthers coaching staff can get him comfortable in their defense and teach him better play recognition then he can be a significant contributor for years to come.