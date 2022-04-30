Panthers select Kalon Barnes with No. 242 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With the No. 242 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have selected cornerback Kalon Barnes. Barnes (5’11, 183) played college football at Baylor. He converted from wide receiver to cornerback before the 2018 season and played four years at Baylor. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine with an impressive 4.23-second time.

Here’s a brief overview of Barnes from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Cornerback with the traits worthy of consideration for a late-round pick. Barnes has legitimate track speed but his play can be too reliant upon that aspect of his game. He’s a better athlete than cover man, often losing track of his coverage duties. He’s athletic and has no excuses for not playing with better technique. Barnes’ length and ball skills could have a team willing to plug him into a practice squad slot to see if there is more consistent football ahead for him.