Panthers select Cade Mays with No. 199 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With the No. 199 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have selected offensive lineman Cade Mays. Mays (6’5, 311) played college football at Tennessee after transferring from Georgia. Mays was a Second Team All-SEC player in 2021 and has experience playing every position on the offensive line.

Here’s a brief overview of Mays from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Offensive line prospect with five-position experience, a broad frame and good overall strength. He has good length and can play square against bigger, odd-front defenders, which is extremely valuable at center. He needs to stay under his pads and play with a wider base on a more consistent basis. However, he has drive-blocking talent and should benefit from his pass protection experience. Mays has the potential to become a starting center in time.

This move gives the Panthers some formidable depth on the offensive line, which was undoubtedly one of their biggest weaknesses last season. Mays’ positional flexibility will be valuable as he can fill in as needed at multiple positions across the offensive line for the Panthers, and he could end up being a starter at guard or center in the future.