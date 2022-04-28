Keep Sounding: 2022 NFL Draft preview

Your favorite Cat Scratch Reader-related Carolina Panthers podcast is back with the 2022 NFL Draft preview show. Brad and Brian talk about stuff like:
- The lack of excitement over the draft due to the lack of Day 2 picks
- The merits of a Baker Mayfield trade to the Panthers
- Drafting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick
- Other options at No. 6 if the Panthers don’t go with a quarterback
- Trade down scenarios
- Brian puts on his general manager hat for a trade scenario
- The offensive line situation
- Whether the Panthers significant interest in quarterbacks in genuine or an attempt to inflate demand for the position
- What they think the Panthers are ultimately going to do
