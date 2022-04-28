 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Keep Sounding: 2022 NFL Draft preview

The show returns from a pause to talk about tonight’s draft.

By Jonathan DeLong
Your favorite Cat Scratch Reader-related Carolina Panthers podcast is back with the 2022 NFL Draft preview show. Brad and Brian talk about stuff like:

  • The lack of excitement over the draft due to the lack of Day 2 picks
  • The merits of a Baker Mayfield trade to the Panthers
  • Drafting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick
  • Other options at No. 6 if the Panthers don’t go with a quarterback
  • Trade down scenarios
  • Brian puts on his general manager hat for a trade scenario
  • The offensive line situation
  • Whether the Panthers significant interest in quarterbacks in genuine or an attempt to inflate demand for the position
  • What they think the Panthers are ultimately going to do

LINK TO SHOW

