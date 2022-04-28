2022 NFL Draft: Panthers draft tracker

The Panthers will take part in the 2022 NFL Draft with the hope of adding quality players to a roster that went 5-12 and finished last in the NFC South. Their less than ideal record last season earned them the No. 6 overall pick in the first round, but because of trades made last offseason they currently don’t have any picks in the second or third round. They do have four picks on Day 3 though, if that counts for anything.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are currently the favorites to draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (+150) and are among the favorites to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (+500) with the No. 6 overall pick. Oddly enough (no pun intended), the favorite for being picked at No. 6 overall is N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (+300), with Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross (+400) and Pickett (+500) being the next two in line.

There are no odds for whether or not the Panthers will trade the No. 6 pick on Thursday night, but if there were that’s where I would place my bet. I don’t have any inside information on what the Panthers plan to do with their five picks over the weekend, but I have a feeling they’re going to try and move down to pick up some Day 2 picks to add much needed depth to the roster in the second and/or third rounds. (And if it were up to me, that’s exactly what they would do.)

Below you will find a running tracker of what the Panthers did with each of their picks. This tracker will be updated each time the Panthers make a pick or a trade, so be sure to check back for updates.

First round

No. 6

Fourth round

No. 137 (from LAR via HOU)

Fifth round

No. 144 (from JAX)

No. 149

Sixth round

No. 199 (from LV)

Seventh round

No. 242 (from NE via MIA)

