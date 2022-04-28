2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

Update: For those wondering when to tune in for the announcement of who the Panthers pick at No. 6 overall (assuming they don’t trade up or down), you should start paying attention at around 9 p.m. ET.

The 6th pick has been announced a few mins after 9pm each of the past few years … FWIW. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) April 28, 2022

The time is finally here, y’all. The 2022 NFL Draft begins tonight with the first round from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. and runs until Mr. Irrelevant is called to the podium on Saturday night. Below you will find all the information you need to watch the draft as it happens live, as well as the details on when the Panthers are expected to pick.

Note: All picks mentioned in this post are correct as of Thursday morning and do not include any potential trades that are made.

Without further ado, let’s get into the details you came here for.

2022 NFL Draft info

Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV, ABC.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com

Mobile: ESPN app, NFL app

Rounds 2-3

Date: Friday, April 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV, ABC.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com

Mobile: ESPN app, NFL app

Rounds 4-7

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV, ABC.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com

Mobile: ESPN app, NFL app

Note: A TV provider login may be required for ABC, ESPN and NFL streaming.

2022 Panthers draft picks

Round 1: No. 6 overall

Round 4: No. 137 overall (from LAR via HOU)

Round 5: No. 144 overall (from JAX)

Round 5: No. 149 overall

Round 6: No. 199 overall (from LV)

Round 7: No. 242 overall (from NE via MIA)

Stay tuned for all the details and analysis on each of the Panthers’ draft picks, as well as information regarding any trades that are made if the team chooses to move around in the draft. We’ll also have a draft tracker later today that will have the basic info on each of the Panthers’ picks in an easy-to-read format, so stay tuned!