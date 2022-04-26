Czikk’s take: With Baker Mayfield talks halting, the Panthers must go quarterback

So after all the Panthers are not expected to trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield before the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It would seem to give more legitimacy to the narrative that the Panthers will pick a quarterback on Thursday night in Las Vegas — possibly Liberty’s Malik Willis or maybe Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

But some aren’t even sold on the idea that the Panthers will go gunslinger. “In fact there are teams that are convinced the Panthers won’t take a quarterback,” sources told The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

I try my best not to be too much of a downer for you guys but if the Panthers don’t take a quarterback, there will be little to no excitement left in my corner for 2022. I just do not see how they can be a legitimately competitive team with Sam Darnold at quarterback.

If they don’t go quarterback, then presumably they’ll grab one of the three marquee offensive tackles slated to go off the board first: NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross or Alabama’s Evan Neal. Or perhaps even Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning. If they do go that route, no doubt it would make for a prudent, solid choice that could pay immediate dividends towards building a stronger line.

But man, I just think this team needs a splash move and they need to grab Willis.

“Malik’s the best by far, he’s the most talented—the only one with the talent to be a real guy,” one offensive coordinator to MMQB’s Albert Breer. “He has rare ability to throw the ball, he’s real quick twitch, strong arm, good release, he doesn’t need space to generate power.”

But it’s not all roses for Willis coming from the scouts.

“He’s raw, and most of the throws you like are outside the numbers, and you see where the concepts are simple, so he needs development,” said that OC.

“He’s talented as s---, but at this level, you’ll have to process more than he was asked to,” another quarterback coach told Breer. “On tape, he’s just playing ball out there. All his drops are the same, there’s no three-step/five-step, he’s out there reacting, and he doesn’t make anticipatory throws.”

Let’s end off with some more nice stuff about Willis.

“I think Malik can be a real guy,” said one offensive coordinator. “He’s got something to him. … I think he’s a better prospect than Trey Lance was, better arm, quicker release, better runner. His arm is closer to Josh Allen’s than people think.” Another offensive coordinator added, “Really good arm—the accuracy’s not always there, but he has plenty of juice. He showed it at the combine and at his pro day. It’s not Josh Allen, but maybe Mike Vick. He can sling it.”

Some clear pros and cons, folks. Would you go for it? Let me know in the comments.

Czikk’s mock 2.0

Switching gears, I did my first mock draft last week and I’ll do version 2.0 here. I’ll be straight up, I’m going Willis and then a tackle in the fourth round unless an absurdly talented player is still available.

I’ll use the 2022 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to do so. Last time I selected the “realistic” option, but this time I’m going to select “chaotic” to make it a little more fun. It might not change anything though, because waiting until the fourth round for your second pick removes a lot of the drama of the first two rounds anyways.

Here goes:

Round 1, Pick 6: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Round 4, Pick 137: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Round 5, Pick 144: Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Round 5, Pick 149: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Round 6, Pick 199: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

Round 7, Pick 242: Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas A&M

After Willis I got a little greedy on the offensive line, grabbing Penn State tackle Rasheed Walker and LSU guard Ed Ingram, a four-year starter and an All-SEC lineman who blocked for Derrius Guice and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The two lineman were taken within seven picks of each other during the Panthers’ fourth rounder and their first of two fifth rounders.

I made sure to grab a talented tight end from Iowa State in Charlie Kolar and then focused on defense with my final two picks, adding a cornerback to the Panthers’ defensive backfield in Damarri Mathis. With my last pick I went all value and grabbed the highest-rated player on the board, EDGE Tyree Johnson, who had 8.5 sacks last season in the SEC for Texas A&M.