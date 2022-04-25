NFC South notebook: Mock drafts, Deebo Samuel, signings and more

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, the Panthers free agent defensive end Rasheem Green visited the Panthers, while team also terminated their financing deal with the city of Rock Hill, S.C. over the construction of a new headquarters and practice facility. Construction, which began in 2020, halted in March after disputes arose between the two parties.

The Panthers are also believed to have the “inside track” to land former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield over “several interested teams.”

Dcangio09 published his annual pre-draft, post-free agency mock draft (hint: quarterback) while MickSmiley argues that BYU center James Empey would be a solid late-round pick.

And don’t forget about newly signed Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson getting arrested in Frisco last week after his girlfriend told police that Wilson had reportedly threatened to kill her. Not good, folks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, one former NFL general manager is suggesting that the Buccaneers trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield while the Buccaneers’ game in Munich appears to be set for November.

The team won’t be reaching for a tight end as Rob Gronkowski remains unsigned after general manager Jason Licht had some good things to say about this year’s tight ends.

In fact, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has the Bucs looking to the University of Michigan for Safety help in his latest mock draft.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs says offensive continuity will be key for the Buccaneers in 2022 while the Bucs players are apparently fired up and ready to go under new head coach Todd Bowles. When speaking with the media, many Buccaneers players expressed their feelings on Bowles taking over as head coach

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, its anyones guess as to who the Falcons will select, writes Dave Choate, in a wide open first round. And if Atlanta doesn’t address quarterback in the NFL Draft, what are their 2023 options? Of course Choate has the answers to that question!

While watching the draft, Falcons fans may want to have Choate’s 2022 Atlanta Falcons draft guide handy for all the big picks.

Everyone has wildly different thoughts on what would make Atlanta’s nine selections worthwhile. What will make the 2022 NFL Draft a success for the Falcons, asks Choate?

After losing several wide receivers over the past few years, the Falcons are in desperate need of reloading at the position. That could require an ultra-aggressive approach in the draft. Allen Strk asks Would the Falcons consider drafting 2 wide receivers in the first 3 rounds? Whatever they do end up doing, don’t forget that the Falcons will need to make moves after the draft to sign their rookie class

The Falcoholic podcast went on air for episode 186, as they tackled some of the biggest Falcons draft rumors, including Atlanta’s top positional needs and our favorite late round targets. They also discussed the signing of defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Meanwhile, Cory Woodruff asks Should the Falcons prepare for life after Grady Jarrett? The longtime defensive tackle might be beginning a holdout for a new deal.

In the free agency world, the team signed tight end Anthony Firkser and will reportedly sign defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. Choate also reminds readers that there are still some compelling affordable free agents the Falcons could sign.

And finally, defensive coordinator Dean Pees says the Falcons need to build toward ‘being great on defense, not just okay’. It’s good to hear a defensive coordinator say this, I would assume.

New Orleans Saints

In the Bayou, Gregory Layfield makes the case for drafting two quarterbacks, an aggressive strategy I might say myself! But hey, YOLO. Meanwhile, Canal Street Chronicles added another former Buckeye to its receiving corps with Garrett Wilson at No. 19. (I’m pretty sure the other one they’re referring to would be Michael Thomas).

In another big mock draft, the Saints started strong and finished less strong in Kiper and McShay’s dual mock. Also don’t miss Askmetostay323’s fan post: Predicting Saints draft selections: Matching prospects with historical athletic profiles.

Lucas Loffredo begs the question: Which players could we see the Saints move up for in round one? After all, with significant draft capital, the team could make a splash move on day one.

With the Deebo Samuel trade talk heating up, Loffredo wonders What would a Deebo Samuel trade package look like? I for the life of me cannot understand why the 49ers don’t just pay the dude. On the other hand, maybe Kyle Shanahan can just plug in another guy to fill that role in his system, but man, Deebo Samuel is a different human. Pay him, I say.

In signing news, the Saints re-signed running back Dwayne Washington to a 1-year deal while Jarvis Landry is reportedly making a visit to the Big Easy.