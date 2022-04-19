Panthers formally terminate HQ deal with Rock Hill

The Carolina Panthers have formally terminated their financing deal with the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina regarding the construction of their new head quarters and practice facility. Construction, which began in 2020, halted in March of this year after disputes arose between the two parties over the now terminated agreement.

BREAKING: The Panthers have sent notices to Rock Hill to formally terminate the previous agreements on the practice facility and HQ. The deal is off @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ScUocUAk3Z — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 19, 2022

The Panthers initial grievance arose when the city failed to supply agreed upon funds for the public infrastructure that was to support the proposed facilities. The city’s complaint started with the team reportedly not being forthcoming with development information required for their due diligence.

The team’s statement indicates that they are open to sitting down with officials from Rock Hill to discuss a new agreement but that they will also open the door to other interested parties. Whether that means alternative financing, more public money than the city had previously agreed to, or a new site altogether remains to be seen.