Panthers trade back and still land a quarterback in this draft prediction

As a Panthers fan, I’m pretty adamant the Panthers need to exit the 2022 draft with a potential future starter at quarterback. I say ‘future’ because I only see one or two players that appear ready to start, that being Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral. Some of you might put Malik Willis in that group, though I think he could use a year to learn. Whether they pick a quarterback in the No. 6 spot or later in the first round, I don’t really care. What I am predicting though is that both Willis (No. 2 to Lions) and Pickett (No. 3 to Saints) will be off the board. So will the top two offensive tackles. That will be what drives this in-draft trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why the Eagles? Well thanks to our division rival Saints recent trade with the Eagles, they are flush with draft picks, 10 in total. That includes Nos. 15 and 18 in the first round. So using the Dave Gettleman ‘A dime is better than two nickels’ axiom, the Eagles package three of those picks to get up to No. 6.

Who might he Eagles be targeting at No. 6? My guess is an edge rusher, a wide receiver or cornerback. With 10 picks including an extra first rounder next year, per the NFL Draft Pick Trade Value Chart they can spend some capital now for a top six talent.

Predicted trade: Panthers send No. 6 pick to Eagles for Nos. 15, 51 (second round) and 124 (fourth round).

The Panthers slide back nine spots, yet still get Matt Corral or even Sam Howell if you prefer. Actually Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer could trade back again and land Howell or Desmond Ritter, or even Carson Strong if you prefer. My preference is the Panthers use the acquired second rounder on an offensive lineman. This should be a very tempting prediction for most Panthers fans, provided you agree Corral or Howell could become a starter in year one after Sam Darnold (probably) crashes and burns.

Another option is we could switch the positions we select in the first and second round. The Panthers could draft a tackle like Trevor Penning at No. 15 and then select Carson Strong or Desmond Ridder in the second round.

Regardless of what players the Panthers pick, would you trade No. 6 for Nos. 15, 51 and 124? Take the poll and then let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Poll Do you like this Panthers trade back prediction: Panthers No. 6 for Nos. 15, 51 and 124? Yes, sign me up

Yes, but only if Pickett and Willis are off the board

Yes, but only if top two tackles are off the board

Yes, but only if top two quarterbacks and top two offensive tackles are off the board

No, stay at No. 6 vote view results 42% Yes, sign me up (321 votes)

5% Yes, but only if Pickett and Willis are off the board (40 votes)

31% Yes, but only if top two tackles are off the board (242 votes)

12% Yes, but only if top two quarterbacks and top two offensive tackles are off the board (98 votes)

7% No, stay at No. 6 (60 votes) 761 votes total Vote Now

Unrelated reminder: Set your clocks for next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET when the 15th annual CSR Pick the Panthers Draft Contest drops. If you know what I am talking about then you know why this is important.

Keep pounding!