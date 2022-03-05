2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Day 3 open thread

The on-field portion of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues today with the defensive linemen and linebackers running through the on-field drills. You can watch the draft prospects work out live starting at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network. You can also stream the event on the NFL app and on the NFL’s website if you have a TV provider login.

To see a full list of the players participating in this year’s combine, click here.

