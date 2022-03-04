Panthers free up cap space with Taylor Moton contract restructure

The Carolina Panthers announced today a restructuring of right tackle Taylor Moton’s contract that frees up an additional $11 million in cap space for their 2022 season. Nothing changes in the amount of money that Moton receives, this is purely an NFL accounting move to open up the Panthers books in the short term.

With high priority needs remaining across the four other offensive line positions, safety, quarterback, and linebacker, this restructure allows the Panthers a significant amount of operating space to address approximately one of those in free agency. The NFL free agency period is set to open on March 14, giving Carolina 10 more days to find some extra space on their balance sheets.