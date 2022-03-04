Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes revolving around each team, starting with our Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, news broke earlier this week that newly re-signed tight end Ian Thomas is facing five misdemeanor charges after allegedly attempting to evade police on a dirt bike last summer in Huntersville, N.C.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are adding a bit of flair behind the mic this season. The team announced that former ESPN announcer Anish Shroff will replace Mick Mixon as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer. Shroff has a great play-by-play voice. Congrats to him on the new gig.

It’s also NFL combine time and Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was there to chat with media. Our Bradley Smith grabbed some of the best quotes from the day. Among other things Fitterer said: the quarterback job is open and Sam Darnold needs to play with more consistency. You don’t say!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, the team will have their star middle linebacker for an additional season, as they will reportedly pick up Devin White’s fifth-year option. However, the team is losing a Pro Bowl guard ahead of 2022 season as Ali Marpet announced his retirement.

And how about free agent do-everything receiver Chris Godwin? Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians recently shared their thoughts on the pass-catcher’s future with the team. Full disclosure: I’m a big Godwin fan ever since his rookie training camp on NFL Hard Knocks.

Bucs Nation has also pushed out several good pieces revolving around the quarterback situation:

Buccaneers Reunion with Jameis Winston? Not so Fast According to Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians on Buccaneers Trading for a QB: “Trades are out of the question I think”

Buccaneers Jason Licht: “You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady”

On the wide receiver front, there seems to be some chatter. Evan Wanish argues why the Buccaneers should consider a WR in round one while Ohio State playmaker Chris Olave has met with the Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, the team hired new assistant special teams coach Steve King and it is reportedly hiring new assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty.

Dave Choate writes about In the balance of the future versus the now, the Falcons will lean toward the future. The franchise wants to rebuild and contend at the same time, but it’s not clear how successfully they can pull that off.

Allen Strk writes on what the Falcons will have to accomplish to improve their roster during the free agency period. Meanwhile, NFL insider Steve Wyche says the team has planned out its spring, and it starts with clearing up cap space to spend in free agency.

And what of the team’s 2019 first round twins, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary? Their 5th-year options are fast approaching.

Finally, running back seems to be a big focus in Georgia these days. Choate takes a look back to when Atlanta drafted two quality backs in back-to-back seasons and reaped the benefits in 2014/2015. That was when the team drafted Devonta Freeman in the fourth round and Tevin Coleman in the third round.

Maybe the team can find a new back in Kevin Knight’s look at running backs to watch for the Falcons at the NFL Combine. Or they can take a look at the free agency pool for running backs, writes Choate.

New Orleans Saints

Taking a cruise down to the Bayou, the Saints are reportedly bringing back big tight end Juwan Johnson.

And there’s more free agents that the team must resign, writes Alex Salas. Lucas Loffredo argues that the Saints need to keep Marcus Williams at all costs.

The team is also addressing its in-house defensive free agents, first by signing defensive tackle Albert Huggins, per reports.

That all happened after a crafty restructuring bid as the team created $26.217 million in cap space, per reports. They did that by converting $14.565 million of Michael Thomas’s 2022 contract and $18.206 million of Ryan Ramczyk’s into signing bonuses. Terry Kimble argues that Michael Thomas’ contract restructure brings more stability to the Saints, by “internally quietly stabilizing the organization.”

Meanwhile, Chris Dunnells takes a look at the next moves for the Saints after restructuring the contracts

And a quick hat tip to the Nola Girl, Tina Howell, who recently took over co-managing editor duties at Canal Street Chronicles. Congrats, Tina!