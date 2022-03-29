Panthers expected to have joint practices with Patriots ahead of preseason game

The Panthers are expected to join the Patriots for joint practice sessions ahead of the two teams’ preseason matchup in August, according to several reports.

The Patriots will host the Panthers for a joint practice in August before their preseason game, per a source. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 29, 2022

This isn’t officially official, but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule did confirm the team’s plans to work with New England ahead of their preseason game this summer.

From our friends at Pats Pulpit:

Speaking to reporters at the annual NFL meeting in Palm Beach, FL, Rhule said that the league has to approve the plan but that he and his Patriots counterpart, Bill Belichick, have discussed the matter. The Panthers’ coach is expecting to get some “good, productive work” out of the joint sessions with New England. “I just know everything they do is first class,” Rhule said about the Patriots (via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin).

